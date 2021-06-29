Lawyer to the leader of the proscribed separatist organisation, IPOB, Nnamdi Kanu, Ifeanyi Ejiofor, has confirmed the arrest of the separatist leader.

Ifeanyi Ejiofor in a press statement he personally signed said the arrest and extradition of Nnamdi Kanu was confirmed through a correspondence from the Federal High Court, Abuja.

He added that the Nigerian constitution as amended in Section 36(5) of the Constitution still presumes him innocent of the allegation against him no matter the gravity.

Ejiofor said his client, Nnamdi Kanu, was brought before the Federal High Court No 2 Abuja on an 11 count charge, without his own knowledge.

He disclosed that now that the matter is in the public domain, the matter has been consequently adjourned to the 26th Day of July 2021, for Continuation of Trial.

He added that the legal team led by him will meet the government team in court.

He however insisted that the proscribed IPOB leader must be given a fair hearing/trial which is his constitutionally protected right.

His safety according to him is also guaranteed under our law throughout the trial and afterwards, should be enforced.