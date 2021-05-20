The suspension of organized labour’s five-day warning strike has brought relief to Kaduna residents.

Banks, gas stations, and hospitals have reopened in the state after being closed for days. Electricity has been restored as well.

Banks, gas stations, and hospitals have reopened in the state after being closed for days.

The strike was suspended after the federal government waded into the Face-off between the Kaduna State government and the NLC.

The government through the Minister of Labor and Employment Chris Ngige has invited both parties to a meeting in Abuja today.