The Nigeria Labour Congress has given the federal government two weeks to reverse the recent increase in electricity tariffs and fuel price

The decision was reached at the end of the Congress’ National Administrative Council and Central Working Committee meetings in Abuja.

NLC President, Ayuba Wabba, presented the resolution of the meetings to newsmen.

He said the twin increases have had adverse effects on the people and should be reversed in the interest of the masses.

Congress resolved to lead civil society groups, professionals, and Nigerian workers on mass protests if the government fails to return to the status quo.