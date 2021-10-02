Breaking News

NLC expresses shock at demise of NECA DG, Timothy Olawale

The Nigeria Labour Congress has expressed at the demise of the Nigeria Employers’ Consultative Association has announced the death of its Director-General, Timothy Olawale. The Nigeria Labour Congress has expressed at the demise of the Nigeria Employers’ Consultative Association has announced the death of its Director-General, Timothy Olawale.

The Nigeria Labour Congress has expressed at the demise of the Nigeria Employers’ Consultative Association has announced the death of its Director-General, Timothy Olawale.

The labour union in a statement by its President, Ayba Wabba, described the NECA boss’ death as shocking and painful.

Mr Timothy Olawale died on Friday, Oct. 1 in a hospital in Abuja.

“It is with deepest sadness that we announce the passing of Dr. Timothy Olawale, our Director-General, which occurred on Oct. 1 2021 at a hospital in Abuja,” NECA announced in a statement on Saturday.

He is survived by his wife, children and other relatives”.

Timothy Olawale was confirmed as the substantive Director-General of NECA in January 2019, after six months in
acting capacity.

He succeeded Segun Oshinowo, who retired in December 2018 after serving the association for 19 years.

Post navigation

Posted in:

leave a reply

More Stories

Naira overvalued between 10-20% – IMF

TVCN
Apr 7, 2017

The International Monetary Fund says that Nigeria’s economy needs urgent reforms, pointing to what…

Nuhu Ribadu commends FG on anti-graft war

TVCN
Aug 9, 2017

A former chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, Nuhu Ribadu has thrown his weight…

World Environment Day: Nigerians tasked on solid waste Mgt

TVCN
Jun 5, 2018

Experts have called on Nigerians to take the issue of solid waste management seriously, as the world…

State committee indicts former Bauchi state Governor for mismanagement of funds

TVCN
Oct 5, 2019

The immediate past governor of Bauchi state, Mohammed Abubakar has been (more…)

TVC News Special Reports

JUST IN: NLC to convene National Summit on Security

04 Feb 2020 11.11 am

President of the Nigeria Labour Congress, Ayuba…

Continue reading

NLC to commence warning strike in Kaduna over sack of 4000 workers

10 May 2021 9.34 pm

Nigeria Labour Congress,(NLC) Kaduna State…

Continue reading

Minimum Wage: Labour suspends strike in Kwara

16 Oct 2020 9.38 pm

The labour movement in Kwara state has suspended…

Continue reading