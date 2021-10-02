NLC expresses shock at demise of NECA DG, Timothy Olawale

The Nigeria Labour Congress has expressed at the demise of the Nigeria Employers’ Consultative Association has announced the death of its Director-General, Timothy Olawale.

The labour union in a statement by its President, Ayba Wabba, described the NECA boss’ death as shocking and painful.

Mr Timothy Olawale died on Friday, Oct. 1 in a hospital in Abuja.

“It is with deepest sadness that we announce the passing of Dr. Timothy Olawale, our Director-General, which occurred on Oct. 1 2021 at a hospital in Abuja,” NECA announced in a statement on Saturday.

He is survived by his wife, children and other relatives”.

Timothy Olawale was confirmed as the substantive Director-General of NECA in January 2019, after six months in

acting capacity.

He succeeded Segun Oshinowo, who retired in December 2018 after serving the association for 19 years.