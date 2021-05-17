The Nigerian Labour Congress (NLC) has commenced its five-day industrial action in Kaduna.

This will be followed by a peaceful protest which will be led by the National President of the Union, Ayuba Wabba and other labour leaders across the state.

Workers in the Kaduna State Civil Service with support from the Nigerian Labour Congress begin 5 day warning strike to press home their demands from the Kaduna State government @elrufai @GovKaduna @NLCHQ_ABUJA @NigeriaGov pic.twitter.com/U5K8ftCyAL — TVC News (@tvcnewsng) May 17, 2021

Advertisement

Socio-economic activities have been grounded in both public and private sectors in the state as the NLC is protesting what it considers anti labour policies by the Nasir El-Rufai led government in the state.

The Labour unionists have gathered and are set to hit the street in the procession.