NLC Calls for national Employment Plan

Organised Labour in Nigeria has called for a National Employment Plan that will guarantee decent work and decent living for workers.

NLC President, Ayuba Wabba, stated this on the occasion of this year’s Decent Work Day Celebration.

The 7th of October every year presents an opportunity for trade unions, governments and employers of labour across the globe to stand up for decent work.

Labour insists living wages, adherence to labour standards and social protection cover, are some of the issues key to achieving decent work in a changing world.

Organised Labour in Nigeria, along with other state actors, including the government, are at this round table to further x-ray the challenges of unemployment, casualisation and under employment in the country.

A National Employment Summit in 2019, recommended that an average of four million people be employed every year to gradually ease the nation’s high unemployment rate.

NLC President, Ayuba Wabba, laments that more than ten years after, the recommendation is still on the shelves.

He says a National Employment Plan is needed to tackle some of the challenges the nation battles