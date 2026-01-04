The Director General of the National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA), Kashifu Inuwa Abdullahi, has engaged innovators, policymakers, founders, and ecosystem leaders at the Future Map Foundation Roundtable 1.0 (North-West Edition) as part of ongoing efforts to strengthen Nigeria’s...

The Director General of the National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA), Kashifu Inuwa Abdullahi, has engaged innovators, policymakers, founders, and ecosystem leaders at the Future Map Foundation Roundtable 1.0 (North-West Edition) as part of ongoing efforts to strengthen Nigeria’s innovation ecosystem.

According to a Sunday statement shared on the official X handle of the agency, the engagement provided a platform for open and constructive dialogue on strengthening regional innovation policies, fostering effective public-private partnerships, and creating clear pathways for scaling local innovations beyond their immediate communities.

Speaking at the roundtable, Abdullahi emphasised NITDA’s commitment to enabling innovation that is people-driven, locally relevant, and globally competitive, in line with the Federal Government’s digital transformation agenda. He noted that inclusive collaboration remains critical to ensuring that innovation serves real societal needs while positioning Nigeria competitively in the global digital economy.

Participants shared practical insights and experiences on building sustainable innovation hubs, supporting startups, and leveraging policy frameworks to unlock regional potential, particularly across the North-West.

By convening key stakeholders around a shared vision, the roundtable reinforced the importance of collaboration, trust, and strategic coordination in unlocking the innovation potential of Northern Nigeria and accelerating the growth of the nation’s digital economy.