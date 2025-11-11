The Director General of the National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA), Kashifu Inuwa Abdullahi, has described the National Digital Economy and E-Governance Bill 2025 as a pivotal tool for accelerating Nigeria’s digital transformation. Speaking at a one-day public hearing at the Se...

The Director General of the National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA), Kashifu Inuwa Abdullahi, has described the National Digital Economy and E-Governance Bill 2025 as a pivotal tool for accelerating Nigeria’s digital transformation.

Speaking at a one-day public hearing at the Senate New Building, National Assembly Complex, Inuwa highlighted that the bill will establish the legal and institutional framework needed to promote innovation, transparency, and inclusive growth across all sectors.

“Digital technology is reshaping economies and societies. Nigeria must build a robust framework to fully harness its benefits,” he said, stressing that digital governance fosters trust between citizens and government while enabling seamless online public service delivery.

READ ALSO: NITDA Advocates Artificial Intelligence For National Transformation

The hearing was chaired by Senator Shuaib Afolabi Salisu, Chairman of the Senate Committee on ICT and Cybersecurity, and attended by Honourable Adedeji Stanley Olajide, Chairman of the House Committee on ICT and Cybersecurity.

Inuwa commended the National Assembly and the joint ICT committees for their foresight in championing legislation that, once enacted, will serve as the backbone of Nigeria’s digital future.