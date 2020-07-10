The Nigeria Investment Promotion Commission Chapter of the Association of Senior Civil Servants of Nigeria has called for the sack of its executive secretary, Yewande Sadiku.

The body accused her of disloyalty to the President, embezzlement and deviating from the core mandate of the NIPC.

The Nigeria investment promotion commission is a federal government Agency, established by the NIPC Act to promote, co-ordinate and monitor all investments in Nigeria.



Yewande Sediku was appointed by the President in 2016 as the substantive Executive Secretary and Chief executive officer taking over from the Acting Executive secretary Ladi Katagum.

Matters came to a head when members of Association of the Senior Civil Servants in the commission, took over the premises of the commission with different inscriptions on their placards calling for her removal.

Responding to the accusations in a statement, the acting director, human Resources of the commission, denied the allegations, insisting that the management is commited to building a Commission that is motivated towards

achieving the goals and objectives for which it was established.