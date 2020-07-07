Nine lawmakers in the Ondo state House of Assembly have pulled out of the planned impeachment of the state Deputy Governor, Agboola Ajayi.

The lawmakers in a Letter signed by nine of them and presented to the Speaker of the assembly, Bamidele Oloyelogun, said they were not in support of the impeachment of the Deputy Governor.

The lawmakers are listed below.

Hon Iroju Ogundeji

2.Hon Jamiu Maito

Raaheed Elegbeleye

Hon Tomide Akinribido

5.Hon Samuel Ademola

6.Hon Favour Semilore

7.Hon Festus Akingbaso

8.Hon Williams Adekunle

9.Hon Tohr Success