The Nigerian Senate has passed a bill that prohibits sexual harassment of students In Tertiary Institutions.

The bill passed third reading after a clause by clause consideration of the report from its committee on Judiciary Human Rights and Legal Matters.

According to the provisions of the bill , any educator found guilty of committing an offence of sexual harassment is liable on conviction to 14years imprisonment or a fine of 5 million Naira or both.

Lawmakers regard the bill as a landmark achievement, as students can now feel safe and protected.