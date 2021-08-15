Bandits have killed nine persons in Bejingo, Dantudu and Tulutu, all in Birjin ward of Goronyo local government area, Sokoto state.

Sources in the local government said the bandits attacked the villages and raided houses, killing nine persons in the process and injuring several others.

The bandits also rustled an unknown number of animals, including sheep, goats, and calves, according to sources.

The source claimed that a number of locals escaped their homes during the raid and are now staying with relatives in neighboring villages.

According to reports from the area, the bandits killed eight men and one woman in three villages.

The state police have yet to confirm the attack, citing a command spokesman who stated that they have yet to be briefed on the incident.

The bodies of the deceased have been buried in accordance with Islamic customs.