Enugu State Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi has stated that women must be empowered in order for them to feel a sense of belonging as important contributors to the growth of society.

Governor Ugwuanyi praised the Udi/Ezeagu Progressive Alliance (UEPA) for galvanizing youths in Udi and Ezeagu local government areas and empowering them for socio-economic and political emancipation during the ward executives inauguration/empowerment programme organized by the group, led by Ozo Onyebuchi Ani, in support of his peaceful administration in Enugu State.

According to UEPA Director-General Ozo Ani, the organization’s main goal is to “advance the welfare of our teeming populations of Udi and Ezeagu youngsters, especially at a time when we are all facing severe economic realities.”

The inauguration of the UEPA ward executives, which took place on Saturday at Christ the King Parish, Ngwo Uno, Udi LGA, with Gov. Ugwuanyi in attendance, saw the empowerment of 20 members of the organization with N50,000 each.

The empowerment is a three-month interval programme.

The event also witnessed the inauguration of Governor Ugwuanyi’s Chief of Staff, Rt. Hon. Dr. Festus Uzor, as the patron of UEPA.

Governor Ugwuanyi praised the gesture and emphasized the importance of the group including women from Udi and Ezeagu LGAs in the empowerment initiative so that they can benefit appropriately.

He announced that 20 women in the area will be empowered as a thank you to the group for honoring his Chief of Staff, Dr. Uzor, as their patron, much to the delight of the women of the area who witnessed the event while attending this year’s August Meeting, which was held at the event venue.

The Governor emphasized that he will continue to empower everyone in the state, regardless of gender.

He therefore urged the members of the group to continue to pray for his administration and the progress of the state.

Dr. Uzor praised the leadership and members of UEPA for electing him as their patron and urged them to continue to support Gov. Ugwuanyi’s efforts to establish peace and good government in Enugu State.

The beneficiaries of the empowerment programme expressed gratitude to Gov. Ugwuanyi for his benevolence, good works and peaceful disposition.

They vowed their unwavering support and solidarity to the governor, stating, “Anywhere you are, we are; everywhere you go, we go.”

They equally appreciated their Director-General, Ani, for following the footsteps of Governor Ugwuanyi, stating that “the way Your Excellency does in Enugu State, is the way our DG is doing”.