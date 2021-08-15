The German government aims to construct a “world-class drug detection dog training facility” for the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), this is according to Buba Marwa, chairman of the NDLEA.

The NDLEA chairman disclosed this when Jan Ritterhoff, liaison officer at the German embassy in Nigeria, paid him a visit, stating that the “€2 million” training center will help the NDLEA’s operations.

Marwa said drug trafficking is a complicated and dynamic crime that requires the agency to stay one step ahead of drug gangs.

He requested that the German government consider sending more dogs to the organization in order for it to be able to cover greater regions of duty.

“Gen. Marwa said that with the assistance of the narcotic detection dogs, a total of over 26 major arrests and seizures of narcotic narcotics including Cocaine, Heroin, Methamphetamine, Ephedrine, and Cannabis with a combined weight of over 17.932 metric tons were made”.

In his reaction, Ritterhoff praised Marwa for reforming the agency and thanked the NDLEA president for approving the proposal so quickly.