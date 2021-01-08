Workers of the National Identity Management Commission have suspended the strike which they embarked upon on Thursday over the fear of COVID-19 spread in the agency and alleged unpaid allowances.

TVC News gathered that the strike was suspended after a meeting with the Federal Government, where it was agreed that the demands of the employees would be addressed.

The President, Association of Senior Civil Servants of Nigeria, NIMC Unit, Asekokhai Lucky, confirmed the suspension of the strike to reporters in Abuja on Friday.

He said workers of the commission across the country were being contacted to resume work by Monday and begin the enrolment of citizens for National Identity Numbers.

Thousands of applicant were on Thursday locked outside of the offices of National Identity Management Commission following the declaration of strike.

The National Communications Commission, NCC had directed telecommunication companies to block telephone lines not linked with National Identity Number by February 9.

But the telecom companies said the period given will not be adequate for them to link NIN with mobile numbers.