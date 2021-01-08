Zamfara State Police Command has confirmed the abduction of seven persons in Kadauri Village of Jabaka District in Maru Local Government Area of Zamfara state

The victims were abducted early hours of Friday morning when gunmen invade the village

The kidnaped persons are children of one Alh. Sani Gyare, the State Chairman of the Senator Kabiru Marafa’s led faction of the All Progressive Congress in the state

Maru local government is about forty kilometers away from Gusau, the Zamfara state Capital.

Reacting to the incident, Zamfara state Police Command says the Bandits also shot one Rabi’u Danmaidamma during the invasion who is currently receiving medical attention at an undisclosed Hospital

Spokesperson of the Zamfara state Police Command Superintendent Shehu Mohammed further noted that efforts to rescue the victims unhurt are ongoing as the command has deployed troops to the affected area.