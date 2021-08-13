Leaders of Conscience have condoled with the family of Fawehinmi over the sudden passing of Mohammed Fawehinmi, the Scion of the Gani Fawehinmi dynasty.

The group is comprised of National Consultative Front, NCFront and Freshbreed Leaders under the broad civil society platform known as the Nigeria Intervention Movement, NIM .

In a joint condolence statement issued Thursday night in Lagos and signed by Che Olawale Okunniyi, their spokesperson, expressed huge shock and regret over the sudden exit of Mohammed Fawehinmi, lamenting that his demise came to them as a rude shock as more vibrant contributions were still being expected from the political and judicial activism of Égi Moh as he was fondly called by associates and family members.

Okunniyi said Nigeria and the entire human race have lost an indefatigable enigma of a great potential, who was a terror to the oppressors of the masses. He said Mohammed was an icon and a selfless defender of people’s rights throughout his adult life, always challenging the excesses of government and the ruling class.

The Groups further asserted that the Nigerian civil society has lost an emerging giant in the current rescue mission of leaders of conscience and Freshbreed leaders ahead of its planned 2023 intervention.

Advertisement

Mohammed Fawehinmi was also eulogised for being part of the leaders of conscience, who initiated the NCFront budding rescue mission in 2019 at MKO Abiola’s residence in company of Prof Pat Utomi, Dr Oby Ezekwesili, Senator Shehu Sanni, Comrade Isa Arẹmu, Alhaji Shettimah Yerima, Prof Anthony Kila, among others during an event organised by the June 12 Democracy Movement to chart the way forward to save Nigeria.

Okunniyi however informed that leaders of conscience in appreciation of Mohammed contributions to the struggle for popular democracy in Nigeria; having earlier been part of the June 12 struggle against military autocracy, shall immediately list the fiery Activist in the Hall of Fame of June 12 Democracy Movement, as he shall henceforth be remembered annually on every Democracy Day in Nigeria as one of the greatest Hero of the People, who struggled for the restoration of civil rule and Democracy in Nigeria

The groups described Mohammed as indomitable, saying though he was physically challenged for most part of his adult life due to the unfortunate mishap which happened to him, he was never deterred nor debarred by his condition and therefore surprisingly lived a resourceful and heroic life, contributing immensely to the struggle for the wellbeing of the masses in the shadow of his messianic father, Gani Fawehinmi.