Nigeria’s inflation rate increased to 24.23 percent in March 2025, up from 23.18 percent recorded in February, according to the latest data from the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS).

The figures, published in Tuesday’s Consumer Price Index (CPI) report, show inflation returning to levels similar to January’s 24.48 percent, following the CPI rebasing exercise.

Month-on-month inflation rose sharply to 3.90 percent in March – a significant jump from February’s 2.04 percent. The NBS noted this indicates prices are rising at a faster pace than the previous month.

“The March headline inflation rate was 1.05 percentage points higher than February’s figure,” the report stated. “This acceleration reflects stronger price pressures across the economy.”

The sustained inflationary trend continues to challenge Nigeria’s economic recovery efforts.