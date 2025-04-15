The Lagos Zonal Command of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) today arraigned Chinese national Liu Beixiang (alias Lao Liu) before Justice Ayokunle Faji of the Federal High Court, Ikoyi, on charges of providing false information to investigators.

The defendant pleaded not guilty to the one-count charge, which alleged he knowingly misled EFCC officers during a December 2024 investigation in Lagos.

The offence contravenes Section 16(1) of the EFCC Establishment Act 2004.

Prosecution counsel Babatunde Sonoiki requested a trial date and sought the defendant’s remand in a correctional facility.

Defence lawyer F.A. Dalmeda disclosed ongoing plea bargain negotiations with the EFCC and a pending bail application.

Justice Faji adjourned proceedings until 23 June 2025 for plea bargain updates and ordered Liu’s remand at the Ikoyi Correctional Centre pending further developments.