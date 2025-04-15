The Governor Of Akwa Ibom State, Umo Eno, has endorsed President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for a Second term in office.

The Akwa Ibom State Governor who was speaking at the launch of the 65KM 3 Lane Dual carriageway Akwa Ibom Section of the Coastal Road project said the President has shown that he is a father for all.

He added that his strides in Infrastructure development has helped in opening up several parts of the country for more development.

He commended the President for the Coastal Road project which he said is a game changer for all coastal States.

According to him, the Coastal road project will not only aid Economic Development across the reghion but also help in creating thousands of new Opportunities for the Youth.

The governor is a member of the Peoples Democratic Party, the main opposition party to the All Progressives Congress which is the ruling party and that of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.