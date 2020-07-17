The remains of flying officer, Tolulope Arotile will be laid to rest on the 23rd of this month at the military cemetery in Abuja.

The Nigerian Air Force said she will be accorded full military compliments.

In the meantime, the Arotiles continue to mourn the death of their daughter who was better known as ‘bandit slayer’ among her colleagues in the Nigerian Air Force..

Many who are yet to come to terms with Miss Tolulope’s death gathered at her father’s residence in Lokoja, the Kogi State capital, but the family pleaded to be left alone to mourn their loss.