The Nigerian Military authorities have called on insurgents in the country to surrender so they can benefit from the government’s SAFE Corridor programme.

Coordinator of Defence Media operations, Major General John Enenche said the programme in part of the carrot and stick approach to tacking insurgency.

The Federal government through the Defence Headquarters inaugurated Operation Safe Corridor in 2015.

The programme is aimed at rehabilitating repentant Boko Haram militants and integrating them back into their respective communities as productive law-abiding citizens.

Recently 602 former fighters took an oath of allegiance to the sovereignty of Nigeria as a country. This happened after they completed their de-radicalization programme.

The military authorities believed the programmes provides the former fighters a second chance at life, while troops in the frontline continue to pound boko haram locations. He called on the insurgents to surrender, ahead of a major offensive by troops.

Well over 1000 former fighters have undergone the Safe Corridor programme which has often been described as Amnesty for Boko Haram.