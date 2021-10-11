Nigerians urge to make use of local ICT products, Contents

As Nigerians struggle with a tough economy situation due to the slump in global oil price, insecurity, over dependence on foreign and imported items, a coalition of civil society organisation has advocated a change of attitude towards locally made items.

The group argued that the amount expended on imported goods and services, if channeled to similar products in the country, it would go a long way to reduce amount of money spent on imported items and also boost the country’s foreign direct investment potential.

The group gave this advise at the formal launch of two micro blogging sites: https://naijatweets.com and https://nairahangout.com in Enugu, South East Nigeria.

The group requests that Nigerians should devote more time and resources to build local contents for the growth, progress and development of the country.

The leader of the group Linda Chisom Okafor , an American trained Information Communication Technology expert recounted that Nigerian youths spend 11.7 billion naira daily on social media sites that are foreign owned.

She explained that the NAIJA TWEETS DOT COM https://naijatweets.com site does serve as a leading micro blogging site that has same feature and ability to connect various users across the globe like Twitter, according to her ” It will serve as a quality alternative for twitter blogging as well as to promote local contents, cultures and tradition of our people to the international communities”.

While speaking on the NAIRA HANGOUT DOT COM https://nairahangout.com site, Ms Okafor outlined the features in the social media forum, She said it has the ability to connect hundreds of thousands even millions of users at once, ” whereby we have 10 million subscribers , a subscriber would be able to communicate with the whole users at once as well as have separate media chat with people within his or her groups”.

Other speakers at the workshop reiterated the essence of cashing in on the ICT tech world, being the nascent economic enhancer, “if properly put into good use by the people, by ensuring Nigerians make use of their locally made social media platforms for security and promotion of the people’s local content to the rest of the world”. .

The product launch featured the unveiling of the two sites brand ambassadors, having Miss Zainab Usman-Bakko as the brand ambassador for https://naijatweets.com while.Segun Oluwole Ariwajoye is the brand ambassador for the https://nairahangout.com.

Highlights of the event were different cultural displays by the three major ethnic groups in Nigeria and formal signups by members at the launch.

The new Subscribers too testified that, ‘ These two sites are some of the best online social media platforms coming out from Nigeria, “The security features on the sites and smooth browsing cloud bandwidth, can compete with all the big tech giants social media platforms”. Enemuo testified.