Nigerians have been expressing their anger and anguish on social media over the gruesome murder of Iniobong Umoren, a job seeker in Uyo, Akwa-Ibom State capital.

Ms. Umoren, who had earlier shared on social media her need for a job, was declared missing after setting out to meet one Uduak Akpan for a job interview.

The police in Akwa Ibom State, on Sunday, confirmed that she was raped, killed and buried in a shallow grave by Mr. Akpan.

The police spokesperson in Akwa Ibom State, Odiko MacDon, identified the suspect as a 20-year-old serial rapist.

But Nigerians on social media, who have keenly followed the turn of events, have called for justice, using the hashtag #JusticeForHinyUmoren.

See some reactions

We need Justice for Hiny Umoren.

She was just looking for a job fgs.

How can people be this Callous?💔#JusticeForHinyUmoren

— Rinu #EndSARS🔥🔫 (@SavvyRinu) May 2, 2021

Hiny Umoren just wanted to be employed. She just needed a decent job to fend for herself and family. But the wickedness in the heart of man had another plan for her. They deceived her with a non-existing job offer and killed her. 😩#JusticeForHinyUmoren

— Wale Adetona (@iSlimfit) May 2, 2021

A bloodline of wickedness and evil. The Uduak family actually killed her.

I wish Ini Umoren can get justice today 💔 you spend 4years in school, finish and then get killed looking for a job 💔

Just like you put pressure in #FindHinyUmoren you also need to put pressure in #JusticeForHinyUmoren#JusticeForHinyUmoren #JusticeForHinyUmoren pic.twitter.com/CM05xCz1nX

— Sally Suleiman (@is_salsu) May 2, 2021

October 20, 2019, in Akwa-ibom too we were rubbed and my friend was raped by 3 men! All i could do was sit in my kitchen and listen in fear and pain. I just can’t deal with what some animals do. God we were just serving our country!💔

The police did nothing! #JusticeForHinyUmoren

— Abk’s second born in lagos. (@Boda_Subomi) May 2, 2021

All she wanted was a Job to keep her mind and soul together.

She didn’t deserve to be killed. One thing is sure Uduak will never go unpunished.

You and everything you have is better dead than alive.

Rip Ini

May your soul find justice#FindHinnyHumoren #JusticeForHinyUmoren pic.twitter.com/2aveV5qn16

— Osaze (@akwaibomdaily) May 2, 2021

The heart of man is extremely wicked. After all the search, it ended in heartbreak.

Rest in peace Hiny Umoren 🕯️🕯️🕯️🙏🙏 #JusticeForHinyUmoren.

#JusticeForHinyUmoren and the other innocent ladies who were raped and lost their lives to those rapists and murderers and their enablers. This is Akwa Ibom and we’ll make sure we banter the government, this will not swept under the carpet,no matter the status of those involved

— Akwa Ibom Hypeman (@romeocza) May 2, 2021

#JusticeForHinyUmoren 💔💔💔

She was raped, killed and buried in a shallow grave for just wanting a job to keep herself going

What a world!

— FieldMarshall UPGRADED OZONE 🥥®️ (@FieldMa08811297) May 2, 2021

So sad about this…it’s heartbreaking 💔💔💔

I really hoped she’d be found alive so she’d know how amazing a friend you are but this is surely a black Sunday. Words can’t comfort you but God does. May she rest in power.

We demand #JusticeForHinyUmoren

— Franklin Udeme #ENDSARS🇳🇬 (@frankamby) May 2, 2021

Hi twitter users, please let us use the same energy we used for #EndSARS to dig deep into this case. Let’s uncover these people & their evil deeds. They’ve been doing these for a long time. It’s like a family business. #FindHinyUmoren #JusticeforHinyUmoren pic.twitter.com/9LlhhR9r0M

— #TroubleNobody (@abeembohlah) May 2, 2021