They arrived at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Lagos 01.43 pm.

Similarly, Chairman, Nigerians in Diaspora Commission, Abike Dabiri-Erewa, confirmed their arrival it a tweet.

She said, “The first evacuation from the Uk has landed in Lagos. The passengers will be proceeding to Abuja where they will be on 14-day compulsory isolation.”

Meanwhile, our Correspondent observed that at the departure wing of the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Lagos, the British airways plane was also evacuating British citizens out of the country.

The British Deputy High Commissioner to Nigeria said it is the last confirmed flight to the UK for now.

The returning Nigerians will undergo a mandatory 14-day supervised quarantine in a monitored environment.

It will be recalled that Nigeria, Africa’s most populous country, closed its airports in March to curb the spread of coronavirus.

The country only allow special flights to repatriate foreign citizens to their home countries.

The index case of the virus in Nigeria was an Italian businessman, who came to Lagos in February.

Since the first confirmed case on the 27th of February, the virus has infected 3,526 people and killed 107 persons, according to official figures.