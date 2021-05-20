The alleged death of Boko Haram leader Abubakar Shekau has elicited mixed reactions among Nigerians.

Reports say Shekau allegedly blew himself up to avoid being captured alive by the Islamic State West Africa Province, a rival rebel party (ISWAP).

The report of his death, however, elicited both doubt and excitement from Nigerians who demanded to see his body, given that the Boko Haram leader had previously been reported dead.

Nigerian and Chadian forces claimed to have killed Shekau at various points in 2009, 2013, and 2014.

Some of the reactions to latest reports of the Boko Haram leader’s death.

@OgbeniDapo said, “Abubakar Shekau has reportedly been killed like 4 times before. We want to see his dead body, before he wakes up and makes a crazy video taunting the country and our Army again in 2 weeks. If indeed he is dead, may his soul rot in hell.

@bulamabukarti said, “For those reaching out to me, I’m keeping tabs on the multiple reports that Shekau has been killed by ISWAP. The news is becoming more and more likely, but not yet definitive from my side. If the longest lasting terrorist leader has been killed, that will be a huge turning point”.

@Mohnice said, “So Boko Haram leader Abubakar Shekau was killed for the 9th time yesterday. No way that guy got 9 lives? No way he is immortal”.

@Mister_Mash said, “Shekau has been “killed” too many times for me to just believe an unconfirmed report. When it is confirmed, I’d celebrate to the high heavens until then I’d hold on to the hope that he is mortal and would die someday”.

@iamibrahimsabo said, “He got killed but yet they haven’t revealed his corpse… Hmmm wait for another drama oo, in this country ehhn trust nobody and live in peace”.

@Malan_Baffa said, “While we can celebrate the possible killing of Shekau today, we should know that ISWAP had been the real enemy bringing it to our soldiers. They are better trained and much more professional than BH. But they are not as terrible towards civilians as BH have been”.

@Xpsilver said, “ISWAP fighters stormed Sambisa forest, dislodged Boko Haram, forced them to surrender or be killed. Abubakar Shekau whereabout still unknown. ISWAP more deadly than Boko Haram. No wonder Nigeria military all ran away from North to the East. Obodo tipiara-etipia!”