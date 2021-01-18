Nigerians living in the United States have unveiled “Aso Ebi” for the January 20 inauguration of Joe Biden and Harris Kamala as President and Vice President respectively.

“Aso Ebi” is a uniform dress that is traditionally worn in Nigeria during social engagements. It is made from different attires such as Ankara, Lace, Guinea among others.

This is not the first time Nigerians will be celebrating with Americans, it happened during the Obama administration.

Joe’s victory was certified by the Congress after supporters of outgoing President Donald Trump invaded the US Capitol in a bid to prevent the affirmation.

Outgoing President Donald Trump has promised an orderly transfer of power but has refused to concede defeat and congratulate President-elect Joe Biden. He alleged electoral fraud and had instituted several court cases against the election but lost all.

As Americans set for thew era under Biden-Kamala administration amid rising COVID-19 cases and economic challenges, analysts say the incoming administration will need to deal with a divided country.