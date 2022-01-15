Nigerian Troops Successfully repealed Terrorist attack on 5 communities

Troops of Joint Task Force Operation Hadin kai have successfully repelled ISWAP attacks on Biu , kautikari in Chibok and Buratai communities of Borno State.

Five terrorists were reportedly killed during the repel and several anti air craft guns recovered from them .

Confirming the 3 attacks theatre commander operation Hadin Kai Major General Christopher Musa said the attacks on southern part of the state was due to intensified onslaught in Northern Borno which made the terrorists move to the southern part to conduct isolated attacks.

However, two people were killed by the terrorists while fleeing Buratai during the attack while some houses were burnt on Friday night in kautikari.

The theatre commander assured that the southern part of the state would also be fortified to prevent the terrorists from carrying out their dastardly act.