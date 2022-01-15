PDP Demands More Attention to Welfare of Soldiers, Families

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) salutes members of the Nigerian Armed forces for their courage, loyalty, sacrifice and resilience in defending our dear nation, particularly in the face of resurged insecurity in the last six years.

The PDP acknowledges the bravery and patriotism of our gallant soldiers in the frontlines, who despite the daunting challenges, daily put their lives on the line, with many paying the supreme price for the unity and security of our country.

The Remembrance Day presents the government the occasion for sober reflection to get more committed towards internal security and the fight against terrorism in our country, particularly in limiting the extent of avoidable danger which our military is exposed to daily.

The PDP also demands that the government takes steps to provide our military with adequate equipment as well as improve on the welfare of our troops to ensure effectiveness in their duty to the nation.

Our Party urges the government to ensure the wellbeing of the families of our fallen heroes who gave their lives for our nation. Their families and loved ones should not be allowed to continue to suffer.

PDP urges Nigerians to continue to support and pray for the armed forces in their onerous task of protecting our country. Nigerians should also continue to supplicate for the unity of our nation.