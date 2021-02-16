A gunfight between troops of the Nigerian military and fighters of the Islamic State of West Africa Province (ISWAP), in Marte town in Borno State has claimed casualties on both sides.

TVC news could not attest number of casualties recorded by both the military and the terrorists.

It was gathered that the terrorists attempted to abduct residents from their settlements and the IDP camps but were engaged in a fierce gun battle by military troops deployed along communities, and major routes in the insurgency-ravaged town.

Nigerian Troops in firefight with ISWAP terrorists in Marte, Borno State, casualty figure unknown on both sides, abducted citizens regain freedom @DefenceInfoNG @CDS_Nig @ProfZulum @HQNigerianArmy pic.twitter.com/LdEnro8Nn4 — TVC News (@tvcnewsng) February 16, 2021 Advertisement

Sources say Many Civilians and IDPs escaped during the gun battle.

It is believed that Boko Haram terrorists fleeing areas and zones where the ground and air troops have intensified their onslaughts in the North East, may have been the ones invading other hitherto peaceful communities and calm towns such as Marte, to abduct unleash their mayhem on residents.