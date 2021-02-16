Former Senate leader, Victor Ndoma-Egba, has lauded the registration and membership re-validation exercise of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Cross River state.

He however advised the party to consider making the exercise continuous and provisions made for it to be done online in the future.

In an interview with journalists shortly after he re-validated his membership of the party at his political ward in Akparabong village in Ikom local government area of the state, the former Chairman of the Niger Delta Development Commission, NDDC, said the exercise was necessary to consolidate on cohesion in the party.

He commended the smooth way the exercise is being handled and noted that what he noticed was that the party officials handling the exercise were properly trained.

“They took me through the exercise seamlessly but what I think is a sort of impediment to the rural dwellers is the requirement for two passport photographs.

I personally had to make provision for a photographer to be around the registration points for anyone who has no passport. Online registration could also be a better option,” he stated.

Senator Ndoma Egba also used the opportunity of his presence in the village to inspect the various registration points and encouraged rural dwellers to identify with the government at the center.

In another interview, the APC chapter caretaker chairman in Ikom, Erim Egiga, said the exercise in the area was successful and that many people had responded, adding “some even came to register after returning from their farms.”