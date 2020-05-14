The Nigerian Treasury Bills auctioned for the month of May was oversubscribed by N132bn.The Debt Management Office disclosed this on its website, adding that a total of N33bn was offered while it recorded a total subscription of N165.56bn.

The treasury bills were auctioned across 91-day, 182-day and 364-day tenors.

Treasury bills are short-term sovereign debt securities maturing in one year or less.

They are sold at a discount and redeemed at par.

The Federal Government of Nigeria, through the Central Bank of Nigeria, issues the treasury bills to provide short-term funding for government budget deficit.