The Academy of Medical Sciences has elected 50 of the UK’s most prominent biomedical and health scientists to their Fellowship.

The new Fellows were chosen for their exceptional contributions to advancing biomedical science via world-leading research discoveries, running national science communication and engagement programmes and translating scientific advances into benefits for patients and the public.

Many of the Academy’s newly elected Fellows are at the forefront of the efforts to tackle coronavirus. One of them is Professor Ibrahim Abubakar. He is the Director, University College London Institute for Global Health.