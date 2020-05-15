At least one thousand nurses and midwives have been exposed to the corona virus disease in Nigeria.

Seventy of the them have so far tested positive and at least six have died.

The Nurses and Midwives Association is now seeking better working conditions as frontline health workers in the fight against the disease. It made this known in Abuja at the end of commemorating the nurses’ week in Abuja.

Lara Afolayan reports that the Nigerian nurses and midwives are particularly concerned about the number of members already infected or who have died from the corona virus disease while in the line of duty.

The World Health Organisation‘s standards allow for forty nurses per a hundred thousand patients but in Nigeria’s case it is five to six nurses to that population.

More worrisome is inadequate knowledge on covid 19 as well as the inadequacy of personal protective equipment for healthcare providers.

This largely explains why the infectious diseases principles and protocols are sometimes violated thereby unduly exposing them to infections.

Poor working conditions have not also helped matters. Health care professionals are now seeking an improvement in working standards.

They as well want life insurance policies, payment of salary arrears , capacity building as well as improved synergy between relevant stakeholders on finding a lasting solution to the corona virus disease.

The nurses and midwives are worried that the health system has been overstretched and on the verge of being overwhelmed.

It now wants more investments committed to the sector for a needed upgrade and facelift at the moment.