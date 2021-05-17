The Chief of Naval Staff Vice Admiral Awwal Gambo Monday received the newly acquired hydrographic ship, NNS LANA in Lagos.

Speaking at the reception which held at NNS BEECROFT Jetty said that the newly acquired Ship, NNS LANA would be a revenue generating asset for the country.

According to the him, the ship would not only be useful to the Nigeria Navy but other maritime agencies since she has been given approval to produce navigation charts for the country and the country’s in west and central Africa.

The acquisition of the survey vessel the chief stressed re emphasises this administration’s commitment towards economic development.

NNS LANA’s which just completed her maiden voyage from France to Nigeria also gave the ship’s company the opportunity to pay port calls to Portugal, Spain, The Gambia and Ghana.