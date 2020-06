The Nigerian Navy has inaugurated an isolation centre in Lagos state as part of activities to mark its 64th anniversary.

Commissioning the centre, the Chief of Naval Staff, Ibok-Ete Ibas, said the aim is to support the federal government’s fight against the covid-19 pandemic.

According to him, though the navy has put in place measures to check the spread of the virus, it most important that such an isolation centre is provided for its personnel who might contract the virus.