The Nigerian Military has asked for applications from interested qualified applicants who must be Nigerian journalists with a tleast five (5) years field experience who will join Operation LAFIYA DOLE in Maiduguri.

“Successful applicants will be embedded accordingly. They should be ready to accompany/cover troops on risky expeditions. As much as necessary their safety will be assured.

“Interested qualified journalists should forward their applications and CVs to the Ag Director Army Public Relations, Army Headquarters, Garki Abuja or preferably to what’sapp number 08065065833.

“Please be informed that receipt of applications is extended to now close latest by 1600 hrs (4pm) on Sunday 5 April 2020.

“Successful Candidates will Commence Work on Monday 6 April 2020 for an initial period of one year.

“There will be reasonable renumeration. Further details and special briefings to follow later.

“Interested candidates should forward applications and CV via my what’sapp number 08065065833”, the statement said.