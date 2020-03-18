Nigerian midfielder, John Mikel Obi has ended his contract with Turkish Super Lig side, Trabzonspor over fears of Corona Virus

Mikel Obi and Trabzonspur agreed to terminate their working contract.

The former Captain of the Super Eagles had earlier called on the Turkish football authorities to suspend the League but top flight football has continued with matches played without spectators

Following the termination, Mikel will not be paid any compensation as he agreed to give up all forward-looking rights and receivables.

The midfielder joined Trabzonspor as a free agent from english Championship side Middlesboro in 2019 on a two year contract which was to run out in 2021.