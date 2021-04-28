As part of efforts aimed at enhancing regional security the United Nations Development Programme led by the resident representative in Nigeria, Mr Mohammed Yahaya and the United Nations Office for West Africa and Sahel(UNOWAS) have paid a courtesy call on the Nigerian Army’s Chief of Staff, Lieutenant General Attahiru Ibrahim.

The UNDP led by the Resident Representative, Mr Mohamed Yahya, stated that it was at the Army Headquarters to solicit for support from the Nigerian Army (NA) in the area of its activities for regional stabilization strategy and to chart ways the UNDP can do better in support of the objectives of ensuring peace and security of the North East.

He noted that UNDP with the support of Federal and state governments has developed regional stabilization facilities with components.

This according to him include Civil Military Coordination that works closely with the NA in the North East.

He applauded the numerous support the organisation has received from the Nigerian Army and urged the Army not to relent.

Advertisement

Responding, the COAS represented by the Chief of Policy and Plans, Maj Gen BI Ahanatu, commended the activities of UNDP in volatile areas such as the North East Nigeria.

He assured the team that the Nigerian Army will give the UNDP all the required support needed to succeed in its mandate.

He thanked the organisation for the visit and pledged more collaboration in the area of peace and development of the region.

In a similar development, the Senior Political officer UNOWAS led by the Senior Human Right and Political Adviser, Mr Williams Liforgo were also at Army Headquarters to solicit for collaboration to end regional insecurity around the Lake Chad Basin.

Mr Liforgo in his remarks noted that UNOWAS was established with regional mandate to promote peace and security in West and Central Africa Sub regions.

Advertisement

He noted that the security challenges in the Lake Chad Basin, revealing that the UN Security Council has mandated his organisation to continue to engage the actors and consult further in a bid to explore various means of support to member states and other actors in the sub regions with a view to addressing the security, development and humanitarian challenges.

Responding, the COAS applauded the UN concern for peace, security and stability of the sub region.

He urged the UN to always avail the NA with its plans for possible collaboration and assistance.

The COAS also pledged to support all UN programmes in tandem with Nigerian Army activities towards ending Insurgency and all forms of criminality in the sub region.

He said the Nigerian Army is making concerted efforts and exploiting different avenues in ensuring peace at the Lake Chad Basin.

Advertisement

Highlights of the visits were the signing of the visitors register, presentation of souvenirs and group photographs with PSOs and Directors at Army Headquarters.