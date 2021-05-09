The Nigerian Army says troops of 3 Brigade Kano have arrested 13 suspected Boko Haram terrorists in the state.

The Director, Army Public Relations, Brig.-Gen. Mohammed Yerima, disclosed this in a statement on Sunday in Abuja.

According to the Army Spokesman, the suspected terrorists were arrested around Filin Lazio in Hotoro area of Kano, following a successful operation.

He said that the ongoing operation was predicated on the need to apprehend criminals who might want to hibernate in any part of Kano State.

The Nigerian Army appeals to residents of Kano state to maintain high level of vigilance and continue to report suspected movement of strange individuals or groups in their environment to the relevant security agencies for prompt act

Advertisement