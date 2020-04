A Nigerian lady put up for sale on social media has been rescued by the Nigerian government.

This was announced by the chairman, Nigerians in Diaspora Commission, Abike Dabiri-Erewa.

Nigerian girl put up for sale by a Lebanese, Wael Jerro on Facebook, has been rescued. She is currently with officials of the Nigerian Mission in Beirut. Cc: @abikedabiri pic.twitter.com/0em1EMewj3 — TVC News (@tvcnewsng) April 28, 2020

Dabiri-Erewa said the lady is now with the Nigerian Mission in Beirut, Lebanon.