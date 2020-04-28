President Muhammadu Buhari on Tuesday had a phone conversation with United States President Donald Trump.

The Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed, disclosed this at the briefing of the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19 in Abuja.

The minister said Buhari briefed the US president about the steps Nigeria is taking to curb the spread of the disease.

“President Muhammadu Buhari today had a phone conversation with President Donald Trump, at the request of the American President,” he said.

“The conversation centred on Nigeria’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic. President Buhari used the opportunity to brief the American President on the steps that Nigeria is taking to contain the spread of the disease.

“On his part, President Trump assured that the United States stand in solidarity with Nigeria in this difficult time and promised to send ventilators to support the country in its fight against the pandemic. President Trump also extends his best regards to the people of Nigeria.”

As at 11:20pm 27th April, Nigeria has a total of 1337 confirmed cases of Coronavirus after 11,426 tests while the US has 1,013,508 cases after 5,718,891 tests.