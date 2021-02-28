Nigeria will on Tuesday, 2nd of March receive the first tranche of COVID-19 vaccines according to the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha.

He said the vaccines which would be delivered by the UNICEF, is coming from the COVAX facility.

“Our vaccines should depart India on the 1st of March, 2021 in the night and arrive Abuja on the 2nd of March, 2021 at about 11:10 a.m in the morning.

“This one is coming from the COVAX facility,” he said, noting that the nation is expecting about 4 million doses of the vaccines.

“We are supposed to have about 60 million in the first quarter (of 2021) from the COVAX facility. By the time they supply all the range, we are expecting that they will supply about 84 million doses from the COVAX facility,” adding that the vaccines are free of charge and would cover 20 percent of the country’s population.

SGF, Boss Mustapha, confirming the arrival of the Covid-19 Vaccine on 2nd March 2021 and elaborating on plans by the Federal Government for the vaccination campaign, Other issues surrounding vaccine storage and logistics @BossMustaphaSGF @DigiCommsNG @NCDCgov @NphcdaNG @MBuhari pic.twitter.com/6jRL0HpGA9 — TVC News (@tvcnewsng) February 28, 2021

“Everything we are expecting from the COVAX facility, I believe it is going to be the AstraZeneca which as a good range in terms of storage for us.”

National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) had earlier approved the use of AstraZeneca Vaccine in the country.

The SGF warned that non-pharmaceutical measures; wearing of face masks, social distancing, personal hygiene among others will remain in place.

He added that the Government hope to vaccinate about 40% of Nigerians in 2021 and another 30% by 2022.