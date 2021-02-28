The Movement For the Survival of the Ogoni People( MOSOP) has called on the Federal Government to rid the country of bandits and stem the rising tide of insecurity around the country.

MOSOP said Nigeria and Nigerians are under siege, adding that the only way forward was for the government to immediately take control of the security of lives and property.

MOSOP President, Mr Fegalo Nsuke, made this call in a statement on Saturday titled, ‘Insecurity: Nigerians under siege, MOSOP tells FG.’

The statement, signed by the Secretary-General of the group, Alex Akori, read in part, “The government should free the country from bandits. Over a thousand schoolchildren have been kidnapped in Nigeria following the upsurge of banditry in northern Nigeria.”

“The security situation suggests that things are getting out of control and the government is failing to provide security for the citizens,” Nsuke added.