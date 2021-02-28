The Kano State Government has ordered the closure of five Health training institutions in the state with immediate effect, as part of efforts aimed at preventing an attack in areas where there are security concerns in the State following the Jangebe school abduction in Zamfara State.

The directive was contained in a statement by the Public Relations Officer of the Ministry of Health, Hadiza Mustapha Namadi, issued to newsmen in Kano on Sunday.

According to the statement, the affected institutions include the School of Health Technology Bebeji, School of Nursing Madobi, and the Schools of Midwifery in Gwarzo, Gezawa and Dambatta.

The Kano State Government had on Saturday ordered the immediate closure of 12 secondary schools and four tertiary institutions in the outskirts of the state capital over increasing insecurity.

It said the state Commissioner for Health, Dr Aminu Ibraim Tsanyawa noted that adequate arrangements have been made for the students to continue with their academic activities.

The statement advised parents and guardians to pick their children from their respective schools on Sunday.