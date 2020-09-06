The Department of Petroleum Resources says it is taking drastic action in making Nigeria a net exporter of refined petroleum products by the year 2022.

Chief Executive Officer, Auwalu Sarki, disclosed this while receiving the Minister of Information, Lai Mohammed, at the agency’s headquarters in Lagos.



The agency said it has also keyed into the government’s diversification agenda by creating an enabling environment for fertilizer production.

On his part, the minister said the agency has continued to play a critical role in sustaining Nigeria’s economy despite the impact of the covid-19 pandemic.