Nigeria and Switzerland have opened formal discussions on the repatriation of Nigerian artifacts and broader cultural cooperation, the Federal Ministry of Art, Culture, Tourism and the Creative Economy announced on Friday.

The talks began during a courtesy visit by the Swiss Ambassador to Nigeria, H.E. Patrick Felix Egloff, to the Minister, Barrister Hannatu Musa Musawa, in Abuja.

Ambassador Egloff described the engagement as historic, noting it was the first time a Swiss envoy had met with a Nigerian Minister of Art and Culture. He reaffirmed Switzerland’s commitment to strengthening cultural diplomacy through bilateral agreements and institutional collaborations.

“This is the first time a Swiss Ambassador is meeting with a Nigerian Minister of Art and Culture. We are eager to build stronger institutional cooperation with the ministry, and the restitution of artifacts presents a significant opportunity to do so,” Egloff said.

He revealed that the process of restitution of Nigerian artifacts in Swiss collections, including bronzes and monoliths, began three years ago. Switzerland, he added, hopes to facilitate the handover of selected bronze works through the Nigerian Embassy before the end of the year.

Responding, Minister Musawa commended Switzerland’s efforts and described the initiative as a vital step in reclaiming Nigeria’s cultural heritage and advancing bilateral ties.

“It is very important for Nigeria to have these artifacts returned, but equally important is to broaden the conversation with Switzerland on what restitution entails and how it can open doors for cooperation in creative and cultural industries,” she said.

The Minister also highlighted potential areas of expanded collaboration, including animation, design, architecture, hospitality, and tourism, stressing that restitution should serve as a gateway to deeper creative and economic partnerships.

Both parties agreed to continue engagements and pursue new opportunities for collaboration in arts and cultural development. The meeting, according to the ministry, builds on existing diplomatic exchanges and underscores the shared commitment of Nigeria and Switzerland to strengthening cultural relations.