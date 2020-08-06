The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) in recent days has been reporting lower figures of COVID-19 cases across the country, but some people have attributed this to inadequate testing.

The agency reported 457 new cases of coronavirus overnight, taking the country’s total number of cases to 44,890.

Of the new cases, Lagos recorded the highest figure with 137 new cases followed by the FCT with 76 new cases.

Other states with high numbers include; Plateau with 40 cases, Rivers with 35 and Enugu had 34 new cases.

So far, 32,165 people have been discharged, while 927 people have died from COVID-19 related complications.