Nigeria has reported 304 new cases of COVID19 in the country. This is according to the NCDC. The agency gave a breakdown on their twitter handle as follows:

FCT-90

Lagos-59

Ondo-39

Taraba-18

Rivers-17

Borno-15

Adamawa-12

Oyo-11

Delta-9

Edo-6

Bauchi-4

Kwara-4

Ogun-4

Osun-4

Bayelsa-3

Plateau-3

Niger-3

Nasarawa-2

Kano-1

44,433 confirmed

31,851 discharged

910 deaths