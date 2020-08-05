Barely 48 hours after Air Peace sacked 69 pilots due to ravaging Covid-19 pandemic, Bristow Helicopters has followed suit by laying off more than 100 pilots and engineers on its payroll.

This is as the National Association of Aircraft Pilots and Engineers, the umbrella body of pilots and engineers in the industry insisted that the alleged sack of the protesting members would not dissuade it from going on with the strike.

Pilots and engineers of Bristow Helicopters have been on strike since Monday over purported poor Condition of Service and other demands.

The helicopter company attributed the sack to the negative impact the coronavirus has had on its operations.